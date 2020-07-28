Man posing as government servant held for fraud

A senior officer said that during the course of investigation, two complaints were received from a doctor and a businessman. (Representational Image) A senior officer said that during the course of investigation, two complaints were received from a doctor and a businessman. (Representational Image)

A rented farmhouse, luxury cars, uniformed bouncers, meetings at high-end clubs and hotels — these were just a few arrangements that were put in place in a bid to lure and allegedly cheat those looking for a loan, by a Civil Lines resident and his associates. Ritesh Tiwari (42), who claimed to be a “highly-placed government servant… with access to the Home Minister ”, and his four associates were arrested by the Crime Branch for allegedly cheating two victims to the tune of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing loans amounting to Rs 25 crore and Rs 50 crore, said police spokesperson M S Randhawa.

A senior officer said that during the course of investigation, two complaints were received from a doctor and a businessman. Randhawa said, “The accused would locate a person who needed a loan and then meet them at five-star hotels, high-end clubs, and a political party’s office in one case. They would convince the victim of how well-connected they were.”

During the probe, it was revealed the victims would then visit a farmhouse in Delhi hired by the accused. Police said they “set up in a way that it looked like a high-risk category person lived there”. Randhawa said, “The victims would see several guards in Mufti and civvies, high-end cars parked inside.” After going through paperwork, Tiwari and his associates would allegedly convey their loans had been sanctioned. After asking them to pay ‘stamp duty’, they would stop communicating with them, Randhawa said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd