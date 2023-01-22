Man posing as Delhi Metro HR manager dupes people on pretext of fake jobs, held

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Delhi Metro, officials said.

Police said the incident came to light when they received a complaint from a person regarding a theft of Rs 3,20,000 from his bank account. In his complaint, the person alleged he received a call from one Rohit, who claimed to be the HR manager in Delhi Metro and said he will provide him a job in Delhi Metro on payment of money.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said the accused, Pawan Bhardwaj, took Rs 3.20 lakh from the victim. However, after the transaction, the accused switched off his phone and went incommunicado. A case of cheating was lodged and the accused’s location was traced to Goyla Dairy, from where he was arrested.

The DCP said a forged metro ID card, 9 phones, one dongle, and forged voter ID cards were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, Bhardwaj told police he used to issue online advertisements and pull out random contact numbers of job seekers from job websites and approach them with a job in the Delhi Metro. Once he allegedly lured them into paying the money, Bhardwaj used to switch off his phone and keep changing locations, police said.

A senior DMRC official said it has time and again issued advisories on its website regarding such fake job rackets and asked people not to fall for it.