Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Delhi: Man who posed as Air Force officer arrested at IGI Airport with fake IDs, uniform

Police found that though his Airport Entry Pass was genuine it was obtained using fake documents. They have seized fake defence welfare cards, ID cards and membership cards of the aero club, and an IAF uniform from his possession.

According to police, the accused, Firoz Gandhi, went to the airport office Tuesday to renew his Airport Entry Pass (AEP), which allows airport access to defence personnel. Officials said that though they found his pass to be genuine, it was obtained using fake documents. (FIle)

A 40-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a wing commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was Tuesday arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, police said. The police have seized an Airport Entry Pass (AEP), several fake defence welfare cards, ID cards, membership cards of the aero club and cards of other defence services, and an IAF uniform from his possession, officials said Saturday.

According to police, the accused, Firoz Gandhi, went to the airport office Tuesday to renew his Airport Entry Pass (AEP), which allows airport access to defence personnel. Officials said that though they found his pass to be genuine, it was obtained using fake documents.

“His application (to renew AEP) was received and it was decided that the AEP application should be routed through IAF on CACS (Centralised Access Control System) Biometric Portal. He was in possession of valid AEP which was obtained on fake documents. Regional Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Delhi, received a call from an IAF officer saying that his (Gandhi’s) credentials are doubtful and appear to be fake,” reads the FIR that was lodged on the complaint of a BCAS officer.

Police said that Gandhi was asked to appear before the BCAS office to process his application. When he reached there, he was questioned by senior officers. Police said that he admitted that he used fake documents to make AEP.

“It is further informed that he is in possession of many items of the IAF (diaries etc.) which creates doubt in his credentials. He appeared to be dangerous for national security as he proclaimed himself a wing commander of IAF,” reads the FIR.

A case has been registered against him under sections of impersonating a public servant, cheating and forgery. He has been sent to police custody where he will be questioned about his motives, police said.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 02:50:05 pm
