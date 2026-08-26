Man ‘pointed a gun at cop’ during 2020 Delhi riots. Six years later, supplier arrested

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Six years after Shahrukh Pathan was arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon at head constable Deepak Dahiya during the 2020 Northeast riots, the Crime Branch has arrested the man who supplied the weapon.
On Tuesday, it said it arrested Waseem alias Hazi Waseem, 40, and his associate, Majid alias Arman, after a brief shootout near Akshardham in East Delhi.
Police said Waseem first opened fire. Two policemen then fired one round each in the air before overpowered the accused following a brief scuffle.
A semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges, two empty cartridges and a Maruti Swift allegedly used for transporting illegal arms were recovered, according to the Crime Branch.
The team was led by Inspectors Man Singh and Sunder Gautam under the supervision of DCP Sanjeev Yadav and Special Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal.
On February 24, 2020, a photograph captured Pathan, dressed in a red T-shirt and blue jeans, emerging from a crowd in Maujpur with a pistol in his hand. He allegedly pointed the weapon at the head constable.
Pathan was arrested in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, on March 3, 2020, from the house of a relative. Police later recovered the weapon from his residence. He remains lodged in Tihar jail.
Police said Waseem came into contact with Pathan during his visits to Delhi from Meerut and supplied him the pistol in Seelampur in 2019.
Police alleged that Waseem also has links to organised crime networks.
According to investigators, he is a close associate of jailed Delhi gangster Cheenu Pehalwan.
Several of Pehalwan’s relatives are based in Meerut, and police said Waseem came in contact with the gangster through them before becoming involved in arms supply and firing-related incidents.
Police alleged that he also supplied weapons to shooters associated with the Bambiha and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gangs and that he acted on the directions of Canada-based gangster Davinderpal Singh alias Gopi Lahoria.
Investigators said Waseem’s role surfaced during a probe into a firing in Najafgarh on August 16.
His name also came up in connection with the murder of a man in Delhi’s Seelampur on January 27. Police claimed he supplied the weapon used in that killing.
In the latest case, Waseem has been booked under the Arms Act.
The investigation is continuing, with investigators seeking to establish the wider network through which illegal firearms were allegedly procured, transported and supplied to gang-linked shooters.
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