Man ‘pointed a gun at cop’ during 2020 Delhi riots. Six years later, supplier arrested

Supplier Waseem and his associate, Majid alias Arman, were arrested after a brief shootout near Akshardham in East Delhi. (Express Photo)

Six years after Shahrukh Pathan was arrested for allegedly pointing a weapon at head constable Deepak Dahiya during the 2020 Northeast riots, the Crime Branch has arrested the man who supplied the weapon.

On Tuesday, it said it arrested Waseem alias Hazi Waseem, 40, and his associate, Majid alias Arman, after a brief shootout near Akshardham in East Delhi.

Police said Waseem first opened fire. Two policemen then fired one round each in the air before overpowered the accused following a brief scuffle.

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A semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges, two empty cartridges and a Maruti Swift allegedly used for transporting illegal arms were recovered, according to the Crime Branch.