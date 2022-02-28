Man out on interim bail shot dead in South Delhi, say police

A 28-year-old man, who was out of jail on an interim bail, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area early on Monday, said the police. The man was standing near a building with his friends when another group of men approached them and fired at him, added the police.

The deceased, identified as Shivam Pandey, was involved in a murder case and was lodged in the Tihar jail from 2016 to 2020. He received an interim bail when jails were decongested owing to Covid-19 guidelines.

The police said they received a call around 3 am about the firing. Several bullets were fired and residents in Gautam Nagar started making calls to the police. Pandey was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, said the police who suspected that he was recently involved in other crimes and gang wars.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said: “We rushed to the spot and found that Pandey was shot dead. We suspect that the accused knew the man and the motive behind the murder to be a personal rivalry. We are probing death from all angles. We have sent multiple teams to nab the accused.”

The police are checking CCTVs in the area to map the route taken by the accused.