Man orders telescopes, receives water filters instead; 2 businessmen arrested

Two businessmen have been arrested for allegedly cheating a man on the pretext of selling him air guns and telescopes, said the Delhi Police Sunday. Officials said they arrested the men from their residence in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City Saturday.

The matter came to light when Zodinpuii, a resident of Malviya Nagar, alleged he was cheated of Rs 2.49 lakh by the accused. Zodinpuii said in his complaint he wanted to buy 25 telescopes online and was approached by a seller on WhatsApp who said he sells air guns, pellets, telescopes, and walkie-talkies.

The complainant paid a sum of Rs 2.49 lakh in advance but received a water filter instead. When he objected, the accused blocked his number. A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in South Delhi.

A senior police officer said, “We analysed the WhatsApp number and the bank accounts where the money was sent. The money transfer agent was identified and a transaction was traced. The agent, Yogesh Arora, revealed the identity of the accused. He said he was only asked to take care of the finances of the business.”

The accused—Ravi Singh and Harish Singh—are siblings. Several raids were conducted to apprehend them and they were finally arrested from their home in Ghaziabad.

“Three phones and two debit cards used during the offence have been seized. As per ICJS, the accused don’t have a criminal record. However, we are investigating the matter and looking into other transactions made using the accounts,” said the officer.