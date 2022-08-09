Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; arrested

August 9, 2022 9:02:29 am
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi’s Northeast district for allegedly injuring three children Saturday after he fired a pistol, said the police.
Officials said the accused, Amir, is a labourer who had previously been involved in an alleged case of wrongful restraint and voluntary hurt in Seelampur.
They said they received a call at the Seelampur police station around 6.15 pm regarding a firing incident in which three children, aged 7-13, were injured. When the police reached the spot in the slum area of Seelampur’s J Block, they found that the children had already been taken to JPC Hospital by local residents and their parents.
The incident had occurred during the birthday celebration of the child of a man named Qutbuddin.
Subscriber Only Stories
At the hospital, the complainant, Wasim, claimed he had argued with the accused after he had scolded the children playing in the street and told them to leave while holding a pistol. Aamir had then allegedly fired, with the bullet rebounding and injuring the children. He fled after firing the pistol.
According to Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), “Based on CCTV footage, surveillance and human sources, a trap was laid to apprehend Aamir from the main GT road at 11 pm. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He has disclosed the source of the pistol, and efforts are being made to apprehend the source.”
The police said a case had been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act Sections 25 (punishment for offences) and 27 (punishment for using arms etc.).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Tally lower, but diversification and athletics haul a good signPremium
Jairam Ramesh: 'Govt didn't have agenda... appetite for continuing session'
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry
On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Taapsee Pannu folds hands after argument with paparazzi, says ‘Actor hi hamesha galat hota hai’. Watch video
CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen throws his racquet in crowd, Ozzy Osbourne-Tony Iommi reunite to play Black Sabbath classics & Apache Indian’s power-packed performance
‘Shatpratishat in Maharashtra’: With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals
Daily Briefing: JD(U), RJD to hold separate MLAs’ meetings in Bihar; Noida’s Shrikant Tyagi may have BJP links
Musical evening with Bhangra and power-packed performance from ‘Apache Indian’ marked the closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games
The Flash star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Record rain leaves at least 7 dead in S.Korean capital
Road repair work soon, Rs 25 cr for every Assembly constituency, says Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant
Karnataka, Bengaluru Live News: State police arrest two more for BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder
Some administrative secretaries taking House business casually: Haryana Assembly Speaker to CM Khattar
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Barack Obama honours late mother, says she was the ‘biggest influence’ in his life