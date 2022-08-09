Man opens fire, injures three children in Delhi’s Seelampur; arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi’s Northeast district for allegedly injuring three children Saturday after he fired a pistol, said the police.

Officials said the accused, Amir, is a labourer who had previously been involved in an alleged case of wrongful restraint and voluntary hurt in Seelampur.

They said they received a call at the Seelampur police station around 6.15 pm regarding a firing incident in which three children, aged 7-13, were injured. When the police reached the spot in the slum area of Seelampur’s J Block, they found that the children had already been taken to JPC Hospital by local residents and their parents.

The incident had occurred during the birthday celebration of the child of a man named Qutbuddin.

At the hospital, the complainant, Wasim, claimed he had argued with the accused after he had scolded the children playing in the street and told them to leave while holding a pistol. Aamir had then allegedly fired, with the bullet rebounding and injuring the children. He fled after firing the pistol.

According to Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), “Based on CCTV footage, surveillance and human sources, a trap was laid to apprehend Aamir from the main GT road at 11 pm. A semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. He has disclosed the source of the pistol, and efforts are being made to apprehend the source.”

The police said a case had been filed under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act Sections 25 (punishment for offences) and 27 (punishment for using arms etc.).