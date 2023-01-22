Man on run after killing wife in Noida arrested in shootout

The Gautam Buddha Nagar police Saturday arrested a wanted man who had allegedly killed his wife and had been absconding. The police had announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on him.

This incident happened in the Bishanpura village under the jurisdiction of the Sector 58 police station. The accused, Suraj Kumar, originally from Vohra in Azamgarh, used to live in this area with his wife, said the police.

Officers said they received a call on January 9 from a relative of the victim telling them that her room had been locked for around seven days.

“We suddenly reached the spot and after breaking the lock, recovered the woman’s body, which was around seven days old. The complainant said the husband and wife used to fight a lot even on small matters,” they said.

“During our investigation, we came to know that after murdering his wife, Suraj locked the room and fled. We sent a team to his village (in Azamgarh) but he was not there. Our informers told us that he was still in this area and used to sleep in different parks. We got the information that he was in Sector 57 with a scooter. When the police reached the spot, he ran away but was encircled near the D park. In retaliatory firing, he was shot in his leg and then arrested in an injured condition,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi.

“In our interrogation, the accused said that he had doubts about his wife and that’s why they used to fight frequently,” he added.

The police said Suraj had attacked his wife with a cooking pan and when she fainted, he allegedly strangled her to death.

The Sector 58 police registered a case under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They also recovered an illegal gun and a scooter without a number plate.