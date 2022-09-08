scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Man fired at over dispute in Northeast Delhi, search on for culprits

A video of the incident posted on social media showed a large crowd gathering in an alley at Johripur and a helmet-clad man firing two shots before leaving.

The police at the Karawal Nagar station received a call regarding the firing at around 9 pm after which the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot with a team. (Representational image: Pixabay)

A man was fired at over a local dispute in Delhi’s North East district Wednesday night, the police said. There were casualties or injuries in the incident, they added.



The police at the Karawal Nagar station received a call regarding the firing at around 9 pm after which the station house officer (SHO) reached the spot with a team. The police said that the victim, Sonu, said that while he was in his house, some people had come and shouted at him to open the door. When he did not respond to this, they fired at him, he told the police.

The police said that an inquiry revealed that Sonu’s cousin, Kallu, had been in a dispute with another local youth. After Sonu had intervened in that matter, the youth allegedly threatened to “teach him a lesson”. The police said that further details of the dispute were being investigated.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said: “The accused persons have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them. In addition to the police station team, the special wing has also been employed to nab the culprits.”

A first information report (FIR) was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) as well as section 27 of the Arms Act (punishment for using arms), the police said.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:08:53 pm
