Man murders wife, minor daughter in Gurgaon

A man allegedly murdered his wife and five-year-old daughter after a fight with his wife in Bhangrola village late on Saturday night. Police said the accused was under the influence of alcohol and hit them with a heavy object before fleeing.

Police said the accused is on the run. He earlier worked at a private company and had been unemployed for some time.

According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. In the police complaint, the woman’s brother alleged that his brother-in-law was addicted to drugs and alcohol and often fought with the woman over money.

“I received information around 2 am that he had hit my sister and niece after a fight over the issue,” said the brother in the FIR.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Preliminary probe has found that the accused was drunk and had a fight with his wife over lending him money. In his stupor, he allegedly hit his wife on the head with a heavy object. The accused also hit his daughter and escaped.”

Police said the woman and her daughter suffered multiple injuries on the head and body. Around 4 am, the victims were rushed to a private hospital in Gurgaon and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“The minor was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and she succumbed to injuries in the morning, while her mother was declared brought dead at civil hospital in Gurgaon around 9 am,” said a police officer.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station, said police.