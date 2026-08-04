Man murders wife, calls friend to help dump body. He secretly dials cops

“Aaj maine iska kissa hi khatam kar diya hai (I ended her story)” – this is what 24-year-old Anurag told his friend as he stood beside his wife Kanika’s body on Saturday night.

A short while ago, the cab driver received a frantic call from Anurag, saying it was an emergency. “After dropping a passenger around 9.45 pm, I reached Anurag’s residence in Munirka. He was standing near the lane he lived in. He told me that he had thrashed his wife because she used to talk to another person. He then took me to his house on the third floor of a residential building. His wife’s body was on the bed,” Anurag’s friend has told the police.

A delivery executive, Anurag married Kanika (20) in 2023. Kanika’s father is an auto-rickshaw driver, and the family lives in Delhi.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of the friend, Anurag called him to the couple’s Munirka home and sought help in disposing of Kanika’s body. The friend has said Anurag took his phone away, saying his was damaged, and he needed to make a call. Then he would not give it back.

Anurag allegedly made his friend drive him around JNU Road and Sanjay Van to find a place to dump the body, as the latter kept insisting that they inform the police, the complaint said.

“The friend was trapped as he was unable to figure out how to alert the police. His mobile phone was with Anurag, and he did not want to do anything that might prompt the accused to flee,” a police officer said.

The friend came up with a plan. He suggested they go to his house in Munirka to discuss the next step. After reaching home, the friend asked Anurag to return his phone so that he could call his mother to open the gate. Once he got the phone back, he went upstairs and dialled the police control room.

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When the police arrived, the friend signalled towards Anurag, who was taken into custody. The two then accompanied the police to Anurag’s residence, where Kanika was found lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Investigators have recovered a broken wooden stick with nails and a table stand, which were allegedly used to assault Kanika.