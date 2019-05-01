Man mowed down by train, police point to earphones

A 27-year-old man died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Greater Noida Sunday evening. The victim, Rajkumar, was identified late Monday night after his body was spotted by passersby. According to police, a pair of earphones was recovered from near his body, leading them to suspect that he might not have heard the approaching train while crossing the tracks and was hit.

“We received information that a mutilated body was found on the tracks near Dankaur Railway Station. It appears that Rajkumar was crossing the railway track on his cycle as the crossing was shut for the incoming train. He was hit by the train… His body was found 500 metres away from the spot of incident, and his cycle some 3 km away,” said Farmood Ali, SHO Dankaur.

“We recovered black earphones. It is possible that he did not hear the train coming from the other direction,” Ali added. Rajkumar was returning from Ghaziabad, where he worked in a rolling steel mill, said police. According to police, the incident took place around 10 pm Sunday. Police said that unaware of the train coming from the other direction, Rajkumar was crossing the tracks at a slow pace.

“The impact of the train was such that he was dragged for a distance. Since the incident took place at night, his body could not be spotted. It was only on Monday morning that his body was found and police informed,” said Farmood Ali.

Rajkumar’s family, who were informed of the incident through other people, recall him buying a new mobile phone 10 days ago. “He was not very tech-savvy and did not want to keep a phone. But we insisted that he keep one so we could be updated on his whereabouts. He liked listening to music, but we did not imagine something like this would happen. The family is shattered,” said Ramavtar, Rajkumar’s brother.

Rajkumar is survived by his wife and two children, said a police officer.