Delhi: Man morphs banker’s photo, threatens to post it on hacked Insta account

Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort money from a bank manager in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar by threatening to post morphed photos of her on Instagram.

According to police, the accused, Sumit Jha, is a B.Com student from Noida who learnt how to morph photos and hack social media accounts two-three years ago. During questioning, he confessed to having targeted more than 100 women with the same modus operandi. Police said he is an alcoholic and uses the money to buy liquor.

The accused usually demanded Rs 10,000-15,000 from the women, police said.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the woman filed a complaint against Jha after her Instagram account was hacked and she received a morphed photo from Jha.

“She said she was being harassed by a man who threatened to post such photos on her account. The accused also contacted her friends online and demanded money from them,” said the DCP.

Police said the district’s cyber cell started the investigation and accessed the accounts of the woman and the accused, who proved to be difficult to trace as he was using VOIP calls to threaten the victim.

“We found that he used WhatsApp and other apps to make calls to avoid detection. We approached internet service providers and asked them to help in identifying him. He was identified on the basis of information received from service providers and informers, and we arrested him from Noida on Tuesday,” said DCP Thakur.

Police said Jha confessed to the crime and told police that he learnt phishing techniques and started hacking social media accounts of women.

Police said he would take profile pictures of women and morph them into obscene photos. “He made several fake social media accounts and used them to send threats to the women, saying he will upload their nude pictures. When the women asked for proof, he would send them morphed photos. Later, he would demand money from them and their friends,” said a senior police officer.

The team is looking for other women he targeted. Police said he was earlier named in two cases with the same modus operandi — one in Chhattisgarh and the other in Noida. He was arrested in both cases in 2018 but released on bail.