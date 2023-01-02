scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Man headed to Manali run over by SUV in Gurgaon as he steps out of car to ask for directions

Police said the incident took place around 3 am on Saturday when the victim, who hails from Rajasthan, and his friends stopped their rented car on the Sohna road.

Officers said the victim suffered severe injuries on the head and abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Man headed to Manali run over by SUV in Gurgaon as he steps out of car to ask for directions
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Rajasthan native, headed to Manali to celebrate the New Year, was killed after an SUV allegedly mowed him down when he stepped out of a car to ask for directions on the Sohna road Saturday, Gurgaon police said.

Officers identified the deceased as Yogender Kumar, 40, who worked with a private firm. According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am when six friends, including the victim, were on their way to Manali from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for a vacation. The police said the group had rented a car for the trip.

Officers said the victim suffered severe injuries on the head and abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. “A case has been registered. The accused car owner has been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest the person,” a police officer said.

In the police complaint, the victim’s friend Pawan said they had left Piraka in Bharatpur around 9.30 pm and were near Dhunela on the Sohna road on NH 248-A when the incident occurred. “We reached near the under-construction Expressway. After driving a few kilometres, we were not certain if we were moving in the right direction. Yogender stepped out of the car and crossed the road to ask for directions and look for some signage boards,” he explained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

“There was some fog at the time. As he was looking, a speeding SUV arrived from the Gurgaon side and ran him over from behind. After the collision, he was flung in the air and landed on the SUV’s windscreen,” said the complainant, adding that the driver of the car fled the spot.

More from Delhi

The FIR was registered against the accused driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 11:20 IST
Next Story

Pak singer Sajjad Ali says a new Bollywood song reminded him of his old number, internet thinks it is Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close