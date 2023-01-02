Man headed to Manali run over by SUV in Gurgaon as he steps out of car to ask for directions

A Rajasthan native, headed to Manali to celebrate the New Year, was killed after an SUV allegedly mowed him down when he stepped out of a car to ask for directions on the Sohna road Saturday, Gurgaon police said.

Officers identified the deceased as Yogender Kumar, 40, who worked with a private firm. According to the police, the incident took place around 3 am when six friends, including the victim, were on their way to Manali from Bharatpur in Rajasthan for a vacation. The police said the group had rented a car for the trip.

Officers said the victim suffered severe injuries on the head and abdomen and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. “A case has been registered. The accused car owner has been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest the person,” a police officer said.

In the police complaint, the victim’s friend Pawan said they had left Piraka in Bharatpur around 9.30 pm and were near Dhunela on the Sohna road on NH 248-A when the incident occurred. “We reached near the under-construction Expressway. After driving a few kilometres, we were not certain if we were moving in the right direction. Yogender stepped out of the car and crossed the road to ask for directions and look for some signage boards,” he explained.

“There was some fog at the time. As he was looking, a speeding SUV arrived from the Gurgaon side and ran him over from behind. After the collision, he was flung in the air and landed on the SUV’s windscreen,” said the complainant, adding that the driver of the car fled the spot.

The FIR was registered against the accused driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.