Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Man makes fake Insta profile, threatens women

On November 28, a woman approached police saying she received threats from the accused.

Yadav has been booked under sections of criminal intimidation and forgery. (Representational/File)

Police arrested a man who was allegedly harassing women on Instagram by threatening to throw acid at them and upload their private videos online. Police said the accused, Aman Yadav, created a fake account that has over 1,000 followers.

On November 28, a woman approached police saying she received threats from the accused. “He asked her to get into a relationship and threatened to post her private videos. When she ignored, he said he would throw acid at her face,” said police.

Police said they took out IP details of the Instagram account and call detail records of phone number. Police said that during investigation, they found that Yadav created the account a year ago and messaged women by posing as a woman. “A raid was conducted and he was arrested from his residence,” said DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Yadav has been booked under sections of criminal intimidation and forgery.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 05:15:45 am
