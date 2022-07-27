Man from Madhya Pradesh detained for threatening to blow up VHP office in Delhi, say police

July 27, 2022 3:16:54 pm
The Delhi Police have detained a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly threatening to blow up the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) office in central Delhi with bombs. The police said the man issued the fake threat to “grab the attention” of organisations such as the VHP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after their members had allegedly snubbed him when he approached them with a grievance.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said the man has been identified as Prince Pandey and that he claims to be a graduate.
“ We received a call around 12.40 pm from the VHP saying that a man entered their building and was giving bomb threats. We sent a team to the spot and they detained Pandey. During questioning, he alleged that one of his family members was recently forced to change religion. He wanted to take help from the RSS and other organisations,” the DCP said.
“He calls himself an RSS supporter. He said he visited the RSS headquarters with his grievances. He said he was angry that nobody came to help his relative. He alleged that nobody helped him and then he decided to issue threats to grab the attention of leaders,” said the DCP,” added the DCP.
The police said that Pandey came to Delhi on July 22 with his aunt who lives in the Fatehpur Beri area. His father works as a driver at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh while his mother is a homemaker.
The police said he was being interrogated by the local staff and special branch on the matter.
