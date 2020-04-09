Follow Us:
Thursday, April 09, 2020
COVID19

Man lynched in Delhi on suspicion of conspiracy to spread COVID-19

Police said Ali had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 9, 2020 12:42:01 pm
Delhi man lynched, Delhi man killed, Delhi man killed on suspicion of coronavirus, Delhi coronavirus cases, coronavirus Delhi, coronavirus, COVID-19, Delhi news, city news, Indian Express The victim has been identified as Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, they said. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi’s Bawana after he was suspected of a conspiracy to spread COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, they said.

Police said Ali had gone to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for a Tablighi Jamaat conference and returned to the national capital in a truck of vegetables after 45 days.

He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination.

Police said when he reached his village, rumours spread that Ali had a plan to spread coronavirus.

He was thrashed in the fields on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital by police where he died, a senior police officer said.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested three persons, they added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement