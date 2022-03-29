Man languishes in jail over no surety in NE Delhi riot cases, court passes order for single surety

Considering the fact that a man accused in 14 Northeast Delhi riot cases was languishing in prison for over a year despite bail being granted in all cases, a Delhi court has ordered that he only produce one surety in all cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat passed the order in an application filed by advocate Z Babur Chauhan, on behalf of his client, Parvez.

“Considering the fact that the applicant is still languishing in jail despite having been granted bail in all 14 cases, in which he has been arraigned as an accused, almost a year ago, the applicant is given liberty to produce only one surety in all the 14 cases in the amount of Rs 5,000 each,” court said.

Chauhan had argued that the accused was falsely implicated by the Delhi Police in all the cases. He submitted that despite being granted bail in all cases, he was still languishing in prison as he was not able to furnish sureties as he belongs to a poor family.

Chauhan argued that the applicant’s father had died and his mother and younger brother do not earn any income. His friend had agreed to stand surety for him but due to his poor financial condition, he was unable to produce any property documents to stand surety.