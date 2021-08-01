Delhi: Man kills wife, walks into police station with blood-stained knife

Police said the couple often fought over his drinking habits and were separated. Sameer was upset as Shabana had asked him to leave her house, police said.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife and walked into Mangolpuri police station with a blood-stained knife. Police said the man, Sameer Khan, confessed to his crime at the police station and surrendered.

The victim, Shabana (40), was living with her parents in Mangolpuri and ran a departmental store. She was alone in her room when Khan allegedly stabbed her to death. She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by her children and neighbours, but was declared dead on arrival.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer), said, “We received a PCR call at 7.47 am about the murder from the woman’s family members. While the woman was at the hospital, her husband Sameer came to Mangolpuri police station with a blood-stained knife and told officers that he killed his wife.”

The couple has two children, a daughter aged 21 and a son aged 17. A case of murder was registered against Sameer based on the complaint of his daughter. She told police that her father entered their house and started fighting with their mother.

Police said Sameer worked as a labourer, but couldn’t find a job in the last few months and lived on the streets.