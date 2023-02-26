Man kills wife, two minor sons in Delhi’s Dwarka over financial woes

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two sons over financial woes in Delhi’s Dwarka area Sunday morning. The police said the incident took place in Dwarka’s Vipin Garden area. His wife and sons were stabbed multiple times, they added.

The man, identified as Rajesh, also tried to hurt himself by slitting his wrist and is undergoing treatment at DDU Hospital.

A PCR call was made by Rajesh’s brother around 6 am. Rajesh had earlier sent a message to his school friends on a WhatsApp group about his financial woes and ending his life. Officials said his friends alerted his brother immediately who then called the police.

Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka) said, “We sent a team to the spot and found that Rajesh had killed his wife who was 35 years old. She was stabbed to death. He also killed their two sons. One was five years old while the younger one was only four months old. He then inflicted a deep injury to his wrist. He was taken to the hospital”.

“When the police arrived at the spot, three bodies were found. Rajesh was found lying injured in the same room. Their door was locked from the inside. The police team broke in and found the bodies,” the DCP said.

An FIR under the section of murder has been lodged at the Mohan Garden police station.

According to the police, Rajesh, who had a small shop, used to run a company which was involved in work related to ISO certification.

The family lived with Rajesh’s parents, who were in the room next to the place where the bodies were found. The police said the parents are aged around 75 and they are being questioned. “The father has difficulty in hearing and the mother is also very old. We think they don’t know anything about the murders. We are still questioning them,” said an officer.