Man smothers wife in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri for refusing to serve him food, arrested

A 47-year-old driver allegedly killed his wife in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri after she refused to serve him food on Thursday, the police said, adding that the accused then slept next to the body not realising that his wife was dead. The next morning, he fled on realising that he had killed his wife, but was tracked down and arrested, officers said.

Additional DCP (south district) Pawan Kumar said the accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar Dubey (47), a resident of Sultanpur. “On Friday, around 9.20 am, a caller informed the police that Dubey beat up his 39-year-old wife Sonali and smothered her with a pillow during an argument. His location was tracked down and he was arrested,” the DCP said.

A total of Rs 43,280, along with a bag containing his belongings, two liquor bottles and a bloodstained pillow have been recovered from him, the DCP added.

The police said the couple got married in 2008. On being questioned, Dubey said the two drank alcohol on Thursday night, but she refused to bring his food when he asked her to do so. “This led to an argument and his wife slapped him. He killed her in a fit of rage,” DCP Kumar said.