Man kills wife, hangs self over marital discord in Faridabad

A taxi driver allegedly strangled his wife to death before committing suicide on Tuesday night in Faridabad, said police. Police said a preliminary probe has found that the couple has been getting into frequent altercations regarding the man’s inability to find a more secure job. Police have registered a case of murder against the accused on the complaint of his father-in-law.

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Singh, (33), who was a head constable in Faridabad police posted at a women police station in NIT, and her husband, Dharmender (37). Police said Saroj, a native of Baldhan, Rewari, had married Dharmender, a resident of Nanagwas, Alwar, in 2005. She had joined the Haryana Police in 2010 and became a constable in 2018.

Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said the incident was reported after the milkman rang their doorbell. When no one answered, he informed the neighbours. “The neighbours looked through a window and saw the woman lying on the bed while her husband was hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Singh.

Singh said as per preliminary probe, around 10-11 pm, the couple had a fight following which the man strangled his wife to death and then hanged himself. “No suicide note has been recovered. A preliminary probe has found that there was marital discord. The man drove a taxi and during the pandemic, he did not have a steady income. They often fought over the issue of the man finding a more secure job,” said Singh.

Police said they received information at 7.30 am Wednesday that a couple had been found dead in quarter number 66 in police lines at Sector 30, following which a team from Sector 31 police station, senior police officers and a forensic team reached the spot.

Police said the couple’s 14-year-old son had slept at another police personnel’s house in the neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

“On Tuesday night, their son returned from tuition and rang the doorbell. When no one opened the door, he assumed that his parents were asleep and went to the neighbour’s house. He often slept at a neighbour’s house when his mother was on night duty and father was at work,” said Singh.

Police said the bodies were handed over to families after the post-mortem on Wednesday.