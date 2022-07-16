Man kills wife, 2 daughters, self over business loss

A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after allegedly gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over failure in his business, police said.

The deceased were identified as Israr Ahmed, Fahreena Praveen (35), Yashfika (11) and Inaya (9).

Israr was in the jeans business and faced huge losses, DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Initial investigation revealed that after allegedly killing the three, Ahmed recorded a video of a minute and a half, narrating how he was forced to take the step due to financial hardships.

He said that he killed his daughters since they would face problems in future, but spared two of his sons because, he claimed, they would manage. Police have recovered the footage and sent it to the FSL for forensic examination.

Police said that in the video, he said he had a shop in Saudi Arabia, and came back to India in 2018. He started selling jeans in Mumbai, but faced losses.

“The incident came to light on Friday at 2.45 pm after the victim’s younger son aged 13 informed his uncle. The couple left behind two sons, including a four-year-old. Israr was staying on the third floor of the building where his father and brother were also staying. Prima facie, it appears that Israr first drugged his wife and two minor daughters and allegedly shot them dead before taking own life inside his bedroom,” Sain said.