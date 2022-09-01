scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Man kills self by jumping in front of train on Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

The incident led to delay in services on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay. (Representational/Express file)

A man died allegedly after jumping in front of a moving train at Tilak Nagar metro station on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported at 8.34 am, they said.

A senior police officer said the man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay.

“Blue Line Update: Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 01:34:10 pm
