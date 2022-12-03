Man kills live-in partner with cleaver in West Delhi

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old live-in partner at her rented house in West Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar Thursday, said police. The woman’s daughter (16) was asleep in another room at the time of the incident, said police.

The victim, Rekha Rani, had been living in Ganesh Nagar with her daughter for over 15 years, police said, adding that the partner, Manpreet Singh had been staying with them for the past 7-8 years.

Police said on December 1 around 6 am, when Rekha’s daughter, who is undergoing treatment for migraine, woke up, Manpreet gave her pills and told her to go to sleep.

“When she grew suspicious and asked him about her mother, he told her that her mother had gone to the market. She called her cousin and left for the cousin’s house in Paschim Vihar. They later found their house in Ganesh Nagar locked and called police. In her statement, the victim’s daughter stated that she suspected that Manpreet had harmed her mother and that Manpreet and her mother had been fighting over money for some time,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP (Crime Branch).

Police said the accused allegedly stabbed Rekha in the face and neck, and as she resisted, a finger of her right hand was mutilated.

“In 2015, Manpreet met Rekha and moved in with her. He claimed that over time, Rekha started feeling insecure and did not allow him to visit and talk to his family. He planned to kill her and purchased a chopper (cleaver knife) recently to murder her,” said a police officer.

The accused is allegedly involved in six cases, including kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder, arms act and forgery in Delhi, added police.

Police said after killing the woman, the accused fled to his native village in Punjab’s Nabha in his car. The car was traced through toll barriers and using technical investigation, he was caught, said police.