Man kills live-in partner, locks her body inside house and flees with her daughter

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and leaving her body locked up at their home in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, said police.

The deceased, identified as Gulshana, was found dead on November 11, said police. The body was sent to AIIMS for a post-mortem and it was found that she was strangled with a cloth, said police.

The accused, Rahul Lal, had allegedly fled after the incident on November 10 with the woman’s one-year-old daughter, said police. Police searched for them, but both were missing. Rahul’s family, who live nearby, said the couple lived with Gulshana’s daughter from her previous marriage.

A senior police officer said, “We received a PCR call around 2 pm from a local who said he saw Gulshana’s body… We were told that she was living with her child and her partner.”

Police sent teams to look for Rahul and put his phone under technical surveillance. “On Wednesday, Rahul was caught while he was trying to escape Delhi through a jungle,” said an officer. Police said during questioning, Rahul said he had suspected Gulshana of allegedly cheating on him. “He wanted to marry her. On November 10, Gulshana and Rahul started fighting over Rs 5,000. They also argued over her alleged cheating. In the heat of the moment, the accused strangled her and she died. He locked the house and left with her baby. The baby was recovered from her grandmother’s house,” said the officer.