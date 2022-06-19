Man kills live-in partner in Outer Delhi, surrenders

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner after the two got into a fight over their children from previous relationships, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa area. The accused, Vijay Ram, approached police around 9 pm on Saturday and claimed he hit his partner during a fight and killed her.

Police rushed to his house where they found the body of the woman, Santoshi Devi, in the bathroom. A senior police officer said, “There was blood everywhere. Ram was questioned and he confessed he killed her on Friday night and the body had been lying in the bathroom. He planned to escape and was looking for places to go but got scared at the last minute and decided to surrender.”

Ram and Devi were living together for three-four years and have a two-year-old daughter. Police said Ram has four children with his ex-wife. Devi had four children from her first marriage – three girls aged 14, 13 and 12 and an 8-year-old boy – who lived with them along with their daughter.

DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “We found that the couple would often get into petty fights over their children. On Friday evening, Devi came back from work and the couple again fought over who would take care of them. The children were sleeping on the ground floor when the accused decided to kill her. He was frustrated because of the fights. He strangled her and wrapped her body in clothes. He planned to flee but surrendered.”

Police have booked Ram under sections of murder and causing disappearance of evidence. Police said he works at a plastic manufacturing factory in Bhalswa. Devi worked as a helper at hospitals.