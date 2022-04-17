Man kills his wife, son, confesses on WhatsApp group; held

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and son by smothering them in their house in Shahdara district on Saturday afternoon. Police said initial investigation revealed that he was upset owing to a financial crisis as he lost his job during the lockdown.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the incident took place around 3.40 pm. The accused was a chartered accountant, but after losing his job, he had been running a grocery store in the area.

“We were informed about the incident by his parents. We reached his house and found the bodies of his wife on the bed and their 15-year-old son on the second floor,” he said.

The father of the accused told police that they had called him to their house for tea. A senior police officer said:

“He informed them that he allegedly killed his wife and son. He left the house saying he would commit suicide.”

“Later, in a WhatsApp message on the family group, he confessed to allegedly killing his wife and son. He also said he had lost his mind,” the officer added.

The boy was a Class IX student, police said, adding that crime and forensic teams have visited the spot to collect evidence.