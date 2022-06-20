Man kills his live-in partner, held

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner after the two got into a fight over their children from previous relationships, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa area. The accused, Vijay Ram, approached police around 9 pm on Saturday and claimed he hit his partner during a fight and killed her.

Police rushed to his house where they found the body of the woman, Santoshi Devi, in the bathroom. A senior police officer said, “There was blood everywhere. Ram was questioned and he confessed he killed her on Friday night and the body had been lying in the bathroom. He planned to escape and was looking for places to go but got scared and decided to surrender.”

DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “ He strangled her and wrapped her body in clothes. He planned to flee but surrendered.”