Man kills his live-in partner, held

Sunday, June 19, 2022
The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa area. The accused, Vijay Ram, approached police around 9 pm on Saturday and claimed he hit his partner during a fight and killed her.

June 20, 2022 1:48:05 am
Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsDCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “ He strangled her and wrapped her body in clothes. He planned to flee but surrendered.”

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner after the two got into a fight over their children from previous relationships, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa area. The accused, Vijay Ram, approached police around 9 pm on Saturday and claimed he hit his partner during a fight and killed her.

Police rushed to his house where they found the body of the woman, Santoshi Devi, in the bathroom. A senior police officer said, “There was blood everywhere. Ram was questioned and he confessed he killed her on Friday night and the body had been lying in the bathroom. He planned to escape and was looking for places to go but got scared and decided to surrender.”

DCP (Outernorth) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, “ He strangled her and wrapped her body in clothes. He planned to flee but surrendered.”

