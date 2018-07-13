Man kills his friend for not giving him water, arrested: Police

Police said Gaurav has previously been arrested for allegedly being involved in a petty crime, and had recently got bail.(Representational Image) Police said Gaurav has previously been arrested for allegedly being involved in a petty crime, and had recently got bail.(Representational Image)

Written by Shivaditya Shrivastava

A 20-year-old man was killed allegedly by his friend over a bottle of water in northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar late on Wednesday. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said the accused, Gaurav, has been arrested and booked for murder. Police said the victim, Sagar alias Ali, a resident of Jahangirpuri’s MCD Colony, was going to meet his aunt in Wazirpur when he was stabbed.

A 12-year-old who claimed to have witnessed the incident claimed that Gaurav assaulted Sagar when he refused to give him a bottle of water. “Gaurav got angry and a scuffle broke out between the two. However, Gaurav started bleeding from the nose and fled,” claimed the 12-year-old.

Sagar then called his wife Puja to the spot, and told her about the fight. Puja told police that while she and her husband were walking towards his aunt’s residence, Gaurav blocked their way with a knife in hand. “He stabbed Sagar multiple times in his neck and stomach,” the eyewitness told police. Sagar’s wife alleged that nobody came to their aid. Police said Gaurav has previously been arrested for allegedly being involved in a petty crime, and had recently got bail.

