Delhi: Man kills girlfriend, stuffs body in box bed

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Assam for allegedly smothering his girlfriend to death as he suspected she was in a relationship with another person.

Police said the accused has been identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Qutub Vihar. “Kumar and Dishu Kumari used to work in the same BPO in Gurgaon. On September 2, police received information of a foul smell coming from of a locked room in Chhawla and found the body of a woman inside a box bed,” said a senior police officer.

“Police checked CCTV footage and found that Kumari, along with the suspect, had entered the room on September 23. However, only Kumar came out after a few hours and took the woman’s scooter,” the officer said.

Police got a tip-off that the suspect had fled to Dibrugarh and would visit a friend there. “Kumar was apprehended from a hotel in Dibrugarh. He had booked a taxi to move to Shillong,” said DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

Kumar allegedly took clues from crime shows to evade arrest, police said.

