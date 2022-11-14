Man kills girlfriend, chops body into pieces and dumps them at various places in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his girlfriend, chopping her body into multiple pieces and dumping them at different locations in the city. The incident took place in May this year but it came to light six months later, said the police.

The police said the accused, identified as Aftab Poonawaala, was arrested after the family of the deceased woman lodged a case against him. The woman’s body has still not been recovered, they said.

Senior police officers said the deceased hailed from Mumbai and worked at a call centre in Delhi. Her family filed a missing complaint in Mumbai after the woman stopped responding to their calls in May.

Around the same time, the accused, who works at a private firm in Gurgaon, killed the woman after the two got into a fight, said the police.

“Poonawaala told us that they often got into heated arguments because the woman wanted to marry him. In May, they again fought over the relationship and Poonawaala strangled her to death in the heat of the moment,” said an officer.

According to the police, the accused stored the body at their house in South Delhi’s Mehrauli for days. To evade arrest, he allegedly chopped the body in parts and dumped them at different places over the next few weeks.

The couple shifted to Delhi earlier this year after the woman’s parents had not accepted their relationship. The woman’s family came to Delhi this month searching for her and found she was not present at her rented house in Mehrauli. The Mumbai police intimated the facts to the Delhi Police, who then lodged a kidnapping case and arrested the accused .

Advertisement

“We have arrested Poonawaala and recovered evidence from his possession in connection with the murder. He has confessed to the crime and revealed how he killed the woman and chopped her body. We are questioning him and also trying to recover the body of the woman,” said an officer.