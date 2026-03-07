Man kills father over EMI payment for vehicle in Noida, arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his father at a shanty in Noida’s Sector 135 on March 1 over non-payment of instalments for a vehicle.
Police identified the accused as Satendra Kumar, a cab driver who was arrested from Chhaprauli Labour Chowk in Sector 168. The weapon used in the crime, a iron-made hitch pin used to connect a tractor’s drawbar to a trolley, has been recovered from his possession, they said.
According to the police, Rakesh Kumar (45), a driver hailing from Budaun district, was found dead inside his shanty in the Yamuna floodplain area of Sector 135 on March 1.
The body was discovered after the victim failed to report for work on Sunday morning. “Around 9.30 am, when Rakesh did not reach his workplace, his employer sent a colleague to check on him. The colleague found him lying on the floor near his bed with severe injuries to the head and face,” an officer involved in the investigation said.
The colleague alerted the police, following which a team from the Expressway police station reached the spot. The body was later sent for postmortem examination, said Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh.
Police said Rakesh lived in the shanty with his wife and two sons. His wife and younger son, aged about 10, had left for their village on February 28 to celebrate Holi.
Initially, police suspected that an unidentified person may have entered the house during the intervening night of February 28 and March 1 and attacked Rakesh. “There were no signs of theft, and the family maintained they had no dispute with anyone,” said the officer.
However, the probe eventually led to the arrest of Rakesh’s elder son, Satendra.
During questioning, Satendra allegedly confessed to killing Rakesh following repeated disputes over the payment of EMI for a vehicle. “Rakesh had bought a vehicle for his son on loan, But when the EMI was not paid on time, both of them argued,” Singh said, adding that on the night of February 28, in a fit of rage during an argument, he attacked his father with the iron pin.
