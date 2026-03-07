Man kills father over EMI payment for vehicle in Noida, arrested

The weapon used in the crime, a iron-made hitch pin used to connect a tractor's drawbar to a trolley, has been recovered from his possession, they said. (Source: File Photo)

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly murdering his father at a shanty in Noida’s Sector 135 on March 1 over non-payment of instalments for a vehicle.

Police identified the accused as Satendra Kumar, a cab driver who was arrested from Chhaprauli Labour Chowk in Sector 168. The weapon used in the crime, a iron-made hitch pin used to connect a tractor’s drawbar to a trolley, has been recovered from his possession, they said.

According to the police, Rakesh Kumar (45), a driver hailing from Budaun district, was found dead inside his shanty in the Yamuna floodplain area of Sector 135 on March 1.