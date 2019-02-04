Man ‘kills daughter in fit of rage’, flees

Days after he allegedly killed his daughter in a fit of rage, a 30-year-old man is absconding. According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night after Pankaj quarrelled with his wife, Gudiya, at their Phase 3 house. The argument escalated and Pankaj, who was allegedly drunk, slammed one-year-old Arshika on the ground.

Advertising

The infant was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries en route, said police. “An FIR has been filed by the wife’s brother under IPC Section 302 (murder) against the accused. As per testimonies of the family members, it appears that Pankaj had consumed alcohol before coming home. The couple had an argument, which soon turned physical. Pankaj took his daughter from his wife’s arms and slammed her on the ground, which killed her. We are questioning locals to trace his last location. Further investigation is on,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO of Phase 3 police station.

While Pankaj is from Gosaiganj, his wife hails from Kasganj in UP. The couple had shifted to Noida a few years ago, where they rented a small house in Phase 3. Pankaj works in a chair manufacturing unit near Sector 68, while Gudiya is a housewife. Arshika was the youngest among four siblings.