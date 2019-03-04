Delhi: Man kills brother for ‘fat-shaming’ him, arrested

A 29-year-old man allegedly killed his younger brother after he took offence to the latter ‘fat-shaming’ him, police said Sunday.

Police said Nizam got into a fight with his younger brother, Arif. During the heated exchange, Arif made fun of his body and Nizam stabbed him twice with a pair of scissors.

“Nizam has been arrested and charged with murder,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

When police were initially informed of the incident, the family claimed it was an accident. Only later did Nizam’s wife reveal the truth behind the matter, police said.