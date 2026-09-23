Man killed, woman critically injured as Thar rams two-wheeler in Greater Noida West

Forty-year-old Supreme Court advocate Neeraj had on Monday gone to pick up his wife Nishi Shrivastava from a school in Greater Noida West where she is employed as a teacher, on his scooter. Little did he know while stepping out of his house in Chipiyana, Gautam Buddha Nagar, that it was going to be his last ride.

Neeraj was killed and Nishi sustained critical injuries after a speeding SUV, a Mahindra Thar model, allegedly hit their two-wheeler, police said. “We are analysing CCTV footage. An inquiry is underway and efforts to trace the driver of the SUV are on,” said a police officer. The spot of the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station, they said.

Neeraj and Nishi got married barely six months ago, said her brother-in-law Krishna Kant Shrivastava, and had just started to build the life they wanted for themselves.

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Picking up Nishi was something part of Neeraj’s daily routine. “After work, Neeraj would reach home and step out again around 5 pm to pick Nishi up from her playschool,” Krishna said.

“Following the accident, Nishi somehow managed to call up my wife (Nishi’s sister). We reached a government hospital where she was taken first. She was later shifted to a private hospital. Her bones have been crushed by the vehicle. She has multiple fractures. Her knees and fingers were completely bent,” he said.

The brother-in-law also said that the family has started raising money for Nishi’s treatment, considering it would be expensive. “She probably would not be able to work any more,” Krishna added.

Meanwhile, Nishi still has no idea what the accident cost her. She does not know that her husband is no more. She underwent a surgery on Tuesday and the family said stents and rods had to be implanted in her body. “She was asking about Neeraj. We have not told her anything yet. We are yet to decide who will break the news to her,” Krishna said.

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According to the family, Nishi had lost her mother just eight days after her marriage. Her father passed away several years ago. “She used to stay with us. My wife (Nishi’s sister) is still in shock,” he said.

A video of the incident that went viral on the social media shows Neeraj lying inside a nearby drain and locals attending to his wife.

“The car was being driven very rashly … probably at a speed of over 100 kmph,” Krishna alleged, adding that Neeraj’s brother has filed a police complaint.