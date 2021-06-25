Dwarka: Over 10 bullets fired at couple who eloped and got married

Cops said a case of murder has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station. (Representational Photo)

A 23-year-old man died and his 19-year-old wife sustained severe injuries after unidentified men shot at them inside their house in Delhi’s Dwarka area late on Friday.

Police suspect it to be a case of honour killing. SK Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said the couple had eloped from their village in Sonepat and married against the wishes of their families.

The deceased was identified as Vinay Dahiya, who died on the spot, while his wife Kiran is undergoing treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital. While Vinay sustained four bullet injuries, his wife was shot at four times.

“We received a call at around 9 pm and our teams rushed to the spot. Vinay and Kiran were found injured inside their rented accommodation and were rushed to the hospital where the man was declared dead by the doctors and the woman is undergoing treatment,” the DCP said.

No arrests have been made yet. Police said a case of murder has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station and legal action will be taken soon.