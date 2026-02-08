Man killed, wife hurt after geyser explosion causes fire in South Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 50-year-old man died and his wife was hospitalised after a major fire broke out in a house in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area of South Delhi Friday evening, the police said.
According to officials, the incident was reported around 5 pm after a police control room (PCR) got a call regarding a fire at a house in Alvi Chowk, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin. Police personnel rushed to the scene immediately and found that a fire had erupted inside the house following the explosion of an electric geyser, resulting in heavy smoke.
The house was found locked from the inside, prompting police personnel to break open the doors. All family members were safely rescued during the operation. However, the house owner, Mohammad Sayed Nizami, 50, who was present in the bathroom at the time of the incident, and his wife, Fida Nizami, 45, were found unconscious due to smoke inhalation.
Both were shifted to Mool Chand Hospital in ambulances. Doctors declared Sayed Nizami dead, while his wife regained consciousness and is currently undergoing treatment.
Fire and emergency services were also pressed into action. Two fire tenders, two ambulances, and three PCR vans were deployed at the spot. The fire was subsequently brought under control, and no further injuries were reported.
The police said further legal action is being taken as per the law, and the exact circumstances surrounding the geyser explosion are being examined.
