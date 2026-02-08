Man killed, wife hurt after geyser explosion causes fire in South Delhi

The Delhi Police said the fire was caused by a geyser explosion (File photo).

A 50-year-old man died and his wife was hospitalised after a major fire broke out in a house in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area of South Delhi Friday evening, the police said.

According to officials, the incident was reported around 5 pm after a police control room (PCR) got a call regarding a fire at a house in Alvi Chowk, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin. Police personnel rushed to the scene immediately and found that a fire had erupted inside the house following the explosion of an electric geyser, resulting in heavy smoke.

The house was found locked from the inside, prompting police personnel to break open the doors. All family members were safely rescued during the operation. However, the house owner, Mohammad Sayed Nizami, 50, who was present in the bathroom at the time of the incident, and his wife, Fida Nizami, 45, were found unconscious due to smoke inhalation.