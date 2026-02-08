Man killed, wife hurt after geyser explosion causes fire in South Delhi

The police had to forcibly enter the locked house in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area of South Delhi to rescue the trapped family members.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 8, 2026 04:04 PM IST
A picture of fireThe Delhi Police said the fire was caused by a geyser explosion (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 50-year-old man died and his wife was hospitalised after a major fire broke out in a house in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area of South Delhi Friday evening, the police said.

According to officials, the incident was reported around 5 pm after a police control room (PCR) got a call regarding a fire at a house in Alvi Chowk, Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin. Police personnel rushed to the scene immediately and found that a fire had erupted inside the house following the explosion of an electric geyser, resulting in heavy smoke.

The house was found locked from the inside, prompting police personnel to break open the doors. All family members were safely rescued during the operation. However, the house owner, Mohammad Sayed Nizami, 50, who was present in the bathroom at the time of the incident, and his wife, Fida Nizami, 45, were found unconscious due to smoke inhalation.

Both were shifted to Mool Chand Hospital in ambulances. Doctors declared Sayed Nizami dead, while his wife regained consciousness and is currently undergoing treatment.

Fire and emergency services were also pressed into action. Two fire tenders, two ambulances, and three PCR vans were deployed at the spot. The fire was subsequently brought under control, and no further injuries were reported.

The police said further legal action is being taken as per the law, and the exact circumstances surrounding the geyser explosion are being examined.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
Union Budget, Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman union budget, Union Budget 2026 key highlights,
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Live Blog
Advertisement