Man killed by two friends in Delhi, body dumped in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut

A Delhi man was allegedly killed by two of his friends who dumped his body in Uttar Pradesh’s Baraut district, said the police Sunday. The accused—Rajkumar and Deepak—have been apprehended and are being interrogated about the alleged murder of Jaikumar, 45, and hiding evidence.

Jaikumar went missing from his home in Shahbad Dairy in November. His body was allegedly burnt and disposed of, said the police.

According to the police, Jaikumar worked as a labourer and lived with his wife. On November 27, he left his home to meet his friends but didn’t return. The police said they registered a case of kidnapping after his wife lodged a complaint on December 2. “We started looking at his call detail records and contacts. The duo were suspects because they were last seen with Jaikumar. We called them for questioning and they tried to mislead us. Later, they confessed to killing Jaikumar,” said a senior police officer.

The police found the two men rented a relative’s car and took Jaikumar to a warehouse on the pretext of talking to him about work. They then allegedly strangled him to death. As per their confession, they took the body to Baraut and burnt it. “We suspect that the accused killed the victim over an old rivalry. They abducted the man and killed him. We have put teams to recover the body and investigate the case,” added the officer.

Officials said they are yet to recover the body and are investigating the matter with the local police in Baraut.