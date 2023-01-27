scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Man killed over Rs 3,000 in Gurgaon; three arrested

Police said the victim’s family took him to a government hospital in Pataudi, from where he was referred to civil hospital in Gurgaon. He died during treatment on Wednesday, said police.

Gurgaon murder news, Gurgaon crime news, Gurgaon murder, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsA case was registered against the four accused under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 (2) (v) SC/ST Act at Bilaspur police station, said police.

A 33-year-old man was allegedly thrashed with sticks by four men after an alleged monetary dispute over returning Rs 3,000 in Ghoshgarh village in Bilaspur Tuesday, said police. Police said the victim succumbed to injuries Wednesday. Three accused have been arrested, while one is absconding.

Police have invoked sections under the SC/ST Act as the victim is from the Dalit community and the accused are from a dominant caste. Police identified the deceased as Inder Kumar, who ran a grocery shop. Police said four accused, Sagar Yadav, Azad Yadav, Mukesh Yadav and Hitesh Yadav, were named in the FIR.

The victim’s father claimed the main accused, Sagar, was his son’s friend and had given him Rs 19,000 to pay his electricity bill, but his son ended up spending Rs 3,000. “… On Tuesday evening, he called my son to the village to meet him. Around 7.30 pm, I got a call from my son’s phone. (The accused) spoke and he said that I would have to pay the money if my son did not pay the sum by the next day. I told him I will pay if my son doesn’t. He kept my son’s phone with him,” he said in the FIR.

The complainant said that an hour later, some friends dropped his son at their house. “My son was in extreme pain and could not walk properly. I put him on a charpoy and he told me that (the accused) and three of his aides had thrashed him with sticks and had beaten him up near a non-motorable road in the village,” he claimed in the FIR.

Said a police officer, “The dispute was over payment of Rs 3,000, which the victim owed one of the accused. The accused men were inebriated and beat the victim with sticks. Three accused have been arrested and one of them is on the run.”

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 05:48 IST
