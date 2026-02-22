Man killed over parking dispute in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death and another injured on Friday following a dispute over parking near Aya Nagar in South Delhi. A resident of Sonipat in Haryana has been arrested for the murder, police said on Saturday.
Police identified the deceased as Sandeep Lohia (38) and the injured as Rishi, who is being treated at a hospital. Meanwhile, the accused, Ravi (32), has been arrested and the knife used in the crime recovered, police said.
On Friday, the Haryana Police informed Delhi Police about two men who had been admitted to Narayana Hospital in Gurgaon with stab wounds. One among them had been declared brought dead.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place when Sandeep and Rishi were returning in a Tata 407 vehicle after attending a function. Around midnight, near Ganpati Garden in Aya Nagar, an argument broke out with the occupants of a Swift car over parking, police said. The altercation escalated, during which the accused allegedly stabbed both men.
