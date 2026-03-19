Man killed on Holi in Uttam Nagar: Plea in Delhi HC seeks probe into hate speeches, security to prevent violence ahead of Eid

The plea stated that several Muslim-owned shops in the locality have remained closed due to fear of violence, and despite the binding directions of the Supreme Court for state authorities to take suo motu action against hate speeches, the police have failed to take prompt and effective steps.

A civil rights group — Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) — has moved the Delhi High Court with a petition, seeking its directions to the police to probe instances of hate speech against a ‘particular community’ and prevent an outbreak of large-scale communal violence particularly in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar ahead of Eid al-Fitr. The petition comes against the backdrop of a killing of 26-year-old over a dispute with neighbours in Uttam Nagar on Holi.

Noting that there are hateful and provocative speeches being made targeting a ‘particular community’ ahead of Eid, the petitioners sought court’s directions to the police for an impartial probe into incidents of hate speech and exhortation of violence. It also sought HC intervention to provide a sense of safety and security to residents of Uttam Nagar for peaceful observance of Eid.