Man killed inside Tihar: Court asks jail for footage

THE DELHI High Court has directed Tihar Jail to place on record before it CCTV footage of the time when a 23-year-old was killed by other inmates in his cell last year. The court had earlier expressed shock at the undertrial’s murder and questioned whether any inquiry has been initiated against officials for the security lapse within jail premises.

Dilsher Azad, who was facing trial in four separate cases, was attacked with knives and a blade by other inmates on November 30 inside Tihar Jail number 3. He was declared dead on arrival by a doctor at the jail dispensary. Police registered a case against three prisoners. The court has passed the direction in a petition filed by Azad’s father Ali Sher for grant of compensation of Rs 5 crore.

Jail authorities told the court that undertrial prisoners Ved Prakash, Naushad and Faizal Alam had attacked Azad “with handmade improvised sharp-edged object”. The court, in an order passed earlier this month, noted the status report is not clear about what the footage contains and whether it has been submitted to the investigating officer.