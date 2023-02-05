Man killed in Sadar Bazar firecracker blast: Cops, traders pool in money for kin

Almost a month after a firecracker blast inside a shop in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar killed one of its employees, the Delhi Police and local traders donated a sum of Rs 1.76 lakh to the family of the deceased.

In a Twitter post, police said the Sadar Bazaar police station and local traders are handing over the amount to the deceased’s family.

The deceased, Gulab Singh, was killed on January 7 when a packet of firecrackers blew up inside the shop. Police had arrested 19-year-old Mohammed Faiz, a firecracker trader, in connection with the incident.

He had told police he wanted to dispose of the firecrackers and hence gave it to Singh in a packet without telling him what was inside it. He told him to dispose it in a godown, which was rented by Singh to the accused.