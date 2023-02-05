scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Man killed in Sadar Bazar firecracker blast: Cops, traders pool in money for kin

In a Twitter post, police said the Sadar Bazaar police station and local traders are handing over the amount to the deceased's family.

He had told police he wanted to dispose of the firecrackers and hence gave it to Singh in a packet without telling him what was inside it. (File)
Man killed in Sadar Bazar firecracker blast: Cops, traders pool in money for kin
Almost a month after a firecracker blast inside a shop in North Delhi’s Sadar Bazar killed one of its employees, the Delhi Police and local traders donated a sum of Rs 1.76 lakh to the family of the deceased.

In a Twitter post, police said the Sadar Bazaar police station and local traders are handing over the amount to the deceased’s family.

The deceased, Gulab Singh, was killed on January 7 when a packet of firecrackers blew up inside the shop. Police had arrested 19-year-old Mohammed Faiz, a firecracker trader, in connection with the incident.

He had told police he wanted to dispose of the firecrackers and hence gave it to Singh in a packet without telling him what was inside it. He told him to dispose it in a godown, which was rented by Singh to the accused.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 03:17 IST
