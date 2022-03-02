Man killed in Jamia Nagar, locals say accused notorious

Days after a 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and killed after a fight over playing gilli danda in Jamia Nagar, locals in the area alleged that the accused and his family often threatened neighbours and “created ruckus over petty issues”. They also raised allegations that the Delhi Police delayed action in the case.

According to police, on Friday afternoon, a 25-year-old Talib Khan was walking outside when he saw a group of boys playing gilli danda and scolded them. Locals alleged the boys then called their uncle, identified as Md Irfan, and other family members, who allegedly assaulted Talib.

Talib was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. His father, Babu Khan, filed a police complaint. Delhi Police apprehended Irfan, his relative and a juvenile in connection with the case.

Haider Ali, a law student who lives near Talib’s house alleged, “We saw what happened. They brutally assaulted Talib. These people are not scared of the law and often threaten others, saying they know politicians in the area. They often create a ruckus and pick fights over petty issues. We are all scared. Talib was only trying to stop a few boys from playing gilli danda.”

Talib worked with his father at their shop in Jamia Nagar where they sell paints. He is survived by two sisters and his parents. His family refused to talk to the media. His father told police that they tried to stop Irfan but he called others to join in the fight, he said.

Javed Alam, a shopkeeper and Talib’s neighbour, said, “I was home for lunch when the fight broke out. I rushed to help but Irfan and his men slapped me. They had sticks and weapons. We called the police but they came late. Talib died before he could reach the hospital.”

Police denied allegations and said they received a PCR call on February 25 and registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s family. Esha Pandey, DCP (Southeast), said, “We saw the video of the incident going viral on social media and took quick action in the case. We apprehended the other accused and are looking for a suspect who’s on the run. The team recovered the stick and iron spade used during the offence.”