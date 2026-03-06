Man killed in hit-and-run in Gurgaon, kin allege Thar coming from wrong direction

A 40-year-old petrol pump employee was killed in a hit-and-run accident after a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly coming from the wrong direction, rammed his motorcycle on the road adjacent to Vyapar Kendra in Gurgaon’s Sector 44 during Holi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police identified the man as Mukesh Baghel (40), a resident of Rohta […]

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readGurgaonMar 6, 2026 01:42 AM IST
Man killed in hit and run in Gurgaon, delhi Man killed in hit and run, Gurgaon Man killed in hit and run, Gurgaon, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsHead Constable Jarnail Singh, attached to Sushant Lok police station, said, “The CCTV camera footage from the area is being examined. The vehicle was registrated at Badshahpur in Gurgaon.”
A 40-year-old petrol pump employee was killed in a hit-and-run accident after a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly coming from the wrong direction, rammed his motorcycle on the road adjacent to Vyapar Kendra in Gurgaon’s Sector 44 during Holi on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the man as Mukesh Baghel (40), a resident of Rohta Patti at Hodal in Palwal district.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed, Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said.

When the police reached the accident spot, they found the car abandoned there. “The accused driver had fled before the police arrived. The car was seized from the spot,” the spokesperson added.

In a complaint filed at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday, Mukesh’s brother Ashok (44) said that his brother worked at a petrol pump in Sector 44 and was heading towards Vyapar Kendra when the incident took place.

“The Thar had no number plates fitted at the front or rear,” he said in the complaint, adding that it was being driven in the wrong direction.

An FIR was registered in the evening against an unidentified accused on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving without number plates.

Ashok said he had last called his brother on Tuesday morning but the call went unanswered. “We both used to work at the same petrol pump earlier… He had no enemies and never troubled anyone. He is survived by his wife and two children — a 15-year-old daughter and a 12-year-old son — who live in Hodal,” he added.

Head Constable Jarnail Singh, attached to Sushant Lok police station, said, “The CCTV camera footage from the area is being examined. The vehicle was registrated at Badshahpur in Gurgaon.”

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

