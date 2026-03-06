Man killed in hit-and-run in Gurgaon, kin allege Thar coming from wrong direction

Head Constable Jarnail Singh, attached to Sushant Lok police station, said, “The CCTV camera footage from the area is being examined. The vehicle was registrated at Badshahpur in Gurgaon.”

A 40-year-old petrol pump employee was killed in a hit-and-run accident after a Mahindra Thar SUV, allegedly coming from the wrong direction, rammed his motorcycle on the road adjacent to Vyapar Kendra in Gurgaon’s Sector 44 during Holi on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the man as Mukesh Baghel (40), a resident of Rohta Patti at Hodal in Palwal district.

He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed, Gurgaon Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said.

When the police reached the accident spot, they found the car abandoned there. “The accused driver had fled before the police arrived. The car was seized from the spot,” the spokesperson added.