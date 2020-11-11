Man killed in encounter with Gurgaon police

A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases, including murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, was killed in an encounter with police late Monday night.

A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in several cases, including murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, was killed in an encounter with police late Monday night.

Hailing from Gurgaon’s Kankrola village, the accused, Rohit alias Lambu, had rewards of Rs 25,000 each announced for his arrest by Gurgaon and Faridabad Police .

Police said they received a tip-off on Monday night, claiming Rohit was in Gurgaon district with an accomplice and was preparing to commit a crime.

The second accused, Satendra Pathak (30) alias Gudda, hails from Madhya Pradesh, said police.

Rohit, police said, was also involved in the murder of Haryana Congress spokesperson Vikas Chaudhary, who had been shot dead in June least year. Investigation into the matter had revealed the death had been planned by gangster Kaushal, who police said had tried to extort money from Chaudhary and planned his murder when he failed to pay up.

It was in relation to this case that Faridabad police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd