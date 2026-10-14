Man killed in Delhi bar brawl after beer-spill on manager’s wife

A group of friends had gathered for a drink at a nightclub in North Delhi’s Inderlok when one of them accidentally spilled beer on the wife of the club’s manager. An argument followed, and within minutes, the night of drinking and dancing turned violent.

The owner, manager, and bouncers allegedly attacked the group, punching and kicking them around 3 am on October 11, police said. As some scrambled for the exit, others were trapped inside. Among them was 29-year-old Daljit, who became unconscious. When his two friends carried him out, they too were allegedly assaulted.

According to the police, the accused then bundled all three into an autorickshaw and told them to throw Daljit into a drain. Hours later, Daljit, a cab driver, was dead.

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Five people – three bouncers, the manager and his wife, whose birthday was being celebrated – were arrested on Monday. DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt identified them as Dilawar, Sharvan Kumar, Sunny alias Gaurav, Vikas Balyan and Harshita, Sunny’s wife.

The incident took place at Tor House nightclub near Ashok Park Metro station under the Sarai Rohilla police station area, said police.

Daljit, a resident of JJ clusters in Raghuvir Nagar and the sole breadwinner of his family, is survived by his wife Pooja and an eight-year-old son.

Police said the Inderlok police post in-charge has been sent to District Lines for dereliction of duty after the club was found operating until the early hours of the morning.

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According to the FIR registered based on the statement of Daljit’s friend Teenu – who was present at the club – the group had planned to party on the night of October 10 but found bars in their vicinity closed since Navratri was about to begin. They decided to head to Inderlok after hearing about Armenia Bar and Tor House, two clubs located on the third and fourth floors of the same building.

“Around 3 am, Sahil Khan, Pawan and I reached the club in Sahil’s car… We checked both clubs but chose Armenia Bar because Tor House was more crowded,” Teenu said in his complaint. The police, however, said that the incident took place at Tor House.

In the FIR, Teenu said that after ordering drinks, they were joined by more friends – Aabad, Nishant, Gautam Babu alias Bhopa, Kuljeet Singh alias Vinny and Daljit.

The group was allegedly drinking and dancing when beer spilled from Aabad’s hand onto a woman. “This led to an argument between Aabad and a man… A waiter told us that the man was Gaurav, the manager of Armenia Bar, and that Tarsem alias Raja was the owner of the other club.”

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A woman accompanying Gaurav allegedly went outside and called the bouncers. “The bouncers and Gaurav’s associates arrived and allegedly began beating all of us, kicking and punching us,” Teenu said in his complaint. Daljit and Pawan were assaulted severely, he added.

“One of the men began closing the club’s gate… Nishant, Pawan, Sahil, Aabad, Kuljeet, Vinny and Gautam Babu managed to escape by pushing open the gate. Pawan was badly injured. As I came out through the door, the bouncers followed me, pushed me back inside and started beating me again,” Teenu said. He added that he saw Daljit lying unconscious on the floor while Gaurav and his associates allegedly continued the assault.

“Two of Gaurav’s associates, one wearing a red T-shirt and the other a black shirt, used sticks to beat us repeatedly. A woman wearing a maroon dress struck Daljit with a bottle. One of the men pulled a pistol… pointed it at us and threatened us… Gaurav said, ‘…None of them should leave here alive’,” alleged Teenu.

According to Teenu, they repeatedly kicked and punched Daljit in the head and chest until he could no longer stand.

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“(Nishant) and I carried Daljit out of the club. Even as we were leaving, one of the men kicked and punched us and pushed us into the lift. We carried Daljit out to the road. The men returned, stopped an autorickshaw and put all three of us inside. They told us to throw Daljit in a drain,” he alleged.

Teenu said he and Nishant travelled with Daljit towards Rajouri Garden police station, where Teenu got off. Nishant allegedly later told Teenu that when they reached near Daljit’s house, he said he would go home on his own.

Daljit’s wife, Pooja, said she had repeatedly called him but could not reach him. As she prepared to step out to look for him, she found him lying on the ground near their house. She helped him upstairs and changed his clothes. Daljit allegedly vomitted and went to sleep.

The next morning, police said, she found him unconscious. Police said Pooja then took him to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Teenu said, “A minor dispute escalated into a violent altercation and we lost our friend.”

Police said a call regarding a quarrel was received at Sarai Rohilla police station around 6.30 pm on October 11. The call had been transferred from Khayala police station because Daljit lived in its jurisdiction.