Man killed in accident: Tribunal asks insurance firm to pay Rs 1.22 crore

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded compensation of Rs 1.22 crore to the family of a 47-year-old man, killed in an accident in 2014. Judge Amit Bansal directed the insurance company to deposit the money within a month, failing which it would have to pay the amount with increased interest.

According to court records, on January 4, 2014, the man was going home from Panipat in his car when a truck hit the vehicle from the rear. Delhi Police had registered an FIR for rash driving and death due to negligence, with the victim’s family moving the MACT.

The petition asked for a compensation of Rs 3 crore along with interest. It was claimed that the victim earned Rs 10 lakh a year and the family was dependent on him. The plea said the driver of the truck drove “negligently and rashly”, resulting in the death.

However, the driver deposed in court that an 18-wheeler truck was taking a U-turn when the car was hit from the rear. But the court said the accused was not able to show that he was falsely implicated in the case, and that the victim had collided with another vehicle.

The court said: “He has not been able to give the registration number of any 18-wheeler truck.

Thus, the said portion of evidence… cannot be relied upon… The inspection report of the offending vehicle said the circumstances would show that the front portion… hit the vehicle of the deceased, resulting in the death. It has been clearly proved beyond preponderance of probabilities that the accident was caused by rash and negligent manner.”

The court relied on the victim’s monthly income and multiplied it with the years of service left, along with interest, to reach the compensation amount.

