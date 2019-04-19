Man killed in accident on Signature Bridge

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died after an overhead cable fell on him at Signature Bridge in Northeast Delhi Wednesday. According to police, the victim, Pranav Mishra, lost control of his motorcycle and hit a divider.

An FIR of negligence has been registered at Shastri Park police station and further investigation is on. However, police are yet to verify if his death was caused by the cable that fell off the pillar of the bridge, or from construction work being carried out above it.

“We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events. So far, no eyewitness to the incident has been found. The incident came to light after the police control room received a call from a passerby regarding the accident. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons. Further investigation is on.”

According to police, Mishra lived with his family in Sonia Vihar. He got married two years ago.

“The incident took place around 11 pm, when Mishra, who worked at an inverter manufacturing unit in Peeragarhi, was returning home. Near Wazirabad, he called his family and told them he will reach home within 20 minutes and asked them to keep dinner ready for him. When he did not reach home even an hour later, his family called him but his phone was switched off,” a senior police officer said.

By then, police had found Mishra’s friend’s number listed in his vehicle’s insurance papers and contacted him. He, in turn, informed the family, who rushed to the hospital.

The post-mortem was conducted Thursday and the body was handed over to his family members. Doctors who conducted the autopsy told police that they found two deep wounds on his chest, suggesting that some blunt object had pierced through. His bones were also found to be broken, they said.

Signature Bridge was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 4 last year. Right after it opened, two students were killed after their bike rammed a divider and fell off the bridge on November 23. A day later, a 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded and hit a divider on the bridge.